Flashback 1996: Man sues Pepsi to win Harrier Jet The Pepsi promotional campaign was meant to entice people to buy Pepsi in exchange for points that could be redeemed for prizes. They ranged from sunglasses, to t-shirts, and even a Harrier Jet. But when a 21-year-old business student collected enough points for the jet, Pepsi was taken by surprise. John Blackstone explains what happened next in this 1996 "CBS Evening News" report.