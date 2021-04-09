Live

Watch CBSN Live

Flash Points: Unusual circumstances surround Iraq hostage raid

CBS News Homeland Security Correspondent Jeff Pegues and CBS News Senior National Security Analyst Juan Zarate break down the involvement of U.S. Special Forces during a hostage rescue operation in northern Iraq that turned deadly
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.