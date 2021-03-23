Live

Watch CBSN Live

Flash floods slam the southwest

The storms in the northwest of the country aren’t producing much rain, but flash flooding is sweeping through parts of the southwest. Chief meteorologist Eric Fisher of CBS station WBZ-TV takes a look at what’s ahead for the region.
