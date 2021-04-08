Live

Flash flood victims bodies recovered, ID'd

Authorities have recovered and identified all seven of the hikers killed in a flash flood in Utah's Zion National Park. The hikers were caught off guard when torrential rain and marble-sized hail flooded a narrow canyon. Ben Tracy has the latest.
