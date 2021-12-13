Flags emerge as symbols of hope in Kentucky

Live

Amidst the destruction and despair in Kentucky are American flags that survived the deadly tornadoes. A veteran who served in Vietnam said one of the first things he rescued was his flag. Norah O'Donnell shares more.
