Community grieves after 5 killed in LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting in Colorado A 22-year-old man is facing murder and hate crime related charges in connection to a deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs. At least five people were killed, dozens more were injured in the attack. Joseph Shelton, a frequent patron of the nightclub, left it 10 minutes before the attack and talks with CBS News about what unfolded and how his friends, who were victims in the attack, are holding up following the shooting.