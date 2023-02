Five ex-officers accused of murder in Tyre Nichols' death appear in court, plead not guilty Five former Memphis police officers pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder and other charges in the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old Black man died three days after being stopped by police on January 7. CBS News correspondent Elise Preston spoke with Catherine Herridge about what the district attorney had to say about the case.