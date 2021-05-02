Live

Watch CBSN Live

Fitness program aimed at truckers

About 3.5 million truckers work long hours sitting behind the wheel, and it's not easy for them to stay healthy, which is a requirement for them to keep their commercial licenses. Dr. Jon LaPook reports about the fitness plan for road warriors.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.