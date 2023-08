Fitch Ratings downgrades U.S. credit from AAA to AA+ Fitch Ratings has downgraded the U.S. government's credit rating from the top mark of AAA to AA+, marking just the second time the nation has been stripped of its AAA rating by a major agency. Jeanna Smialek, Federal Reserve and U.S. economy reporter for the New York Times, joined CBS News to discuss why this happened and what the impact could be.