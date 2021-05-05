Live

Fishermen seek shelter for boats in Florida Keys

The fishermen of the Florida Keys have begun a long-established tradition: searching the mangroves in hopes of sheltering dozens of boats from Hurricane Irma. Elaine Quijano reports on how one family is preparing for possible impact.
