Crime Without Punishment
Prime Day 2022 deals
CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
"It felt as if a mob was being organized": Jan. 6 committee holds hearing on mobilization
Newly released video shows inside Uvalde school during shooting
Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition
Cheney says Trump tried to contact a witness who hadn't testified yet
NASA unveils more stunning images from James Webb Space Telescope
2 killed after boat capsizes in Hudson River
Rudy Giliani called aides "p---ies" during heated meeting
Casey White charged with killing official who helped him escape prison
House expected to pass bill to restore abortion rights
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
First video of Uvalde school shooting released
Newly released security footage from the Uvalde school shooting shows the gunman entering Robb Elementary and the response from police to the massacre as the gunman was inside a classroom. Janet Shamlian has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On