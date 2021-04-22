First three-parent baby's impact on fertility methods A new fertility technique has produced the world's first so-called three-parent baby. The procedure took place in Mexico, and the baby was born in April. The controversial procedure reported Tuesday uses genetic material from one man and two women. It intends to stop mothers from passing down genetic disorders to their children. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" from Los Angeles to discuss what experts are calling a "revolutionary" medical event.