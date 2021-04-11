Live

First snow in Buffalo arrives late

The first snowfall of this winter has finally hit Buffalo, New York -- the latest snow has first arrived in the area since 1899. Last year at this time, over seven feet of snow had fallen in Buffalo. Jericka Duncan reports.
