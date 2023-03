First Republic Bank rescue plan announced; Janet Yellen says banking system "remains sound" A group of 11 major banks were working on a $30 billion rescue plan for First Republic Bank on Thursday. Also, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators the banking system "remains sound" in the wake of the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Robert Schein, chief investment officer for Blanke Schein Wealth Management, joined Elaine Quijano and Lana Zak to discuss.