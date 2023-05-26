Watch CBS News

First on CBS: All 5 South Carolina "sister senators" slam passage of 6-week abortion ban

South Carolina passed a 6-week abortion ban, over the objections of the state’s only five women senators. A judge has temporarily halted the measure until the state Supreme Court can review it. The bipartisan group of women sat down with CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns in their first group interview after the vote to reflect what the ban means not just for South Carolina but women across the country.
