First look inside TSA training academy Only on "CBS This Morning," we take a look at how the TSA is making an unprecedented move to improve airport security. The agency is training all its new screeners at one centralized academy on the grounds of the federal law enforcement training centers in Glynco, Georgia. It was created after a number of missteps that raised doubts about the TSA's ability to properly screen airline passengers. Kris Van Cleave reports.