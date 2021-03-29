Live

First look inside Boston time capsule from 1795

Researchers in Boston took a look inside a centuries-old time capsule buried by Samuel Adams and Paul Revere. Contents will temporarily be put on display at Boston's Museum Of Fine Arts. Vinita Nair reports.
