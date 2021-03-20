Live

Watch CBSN Live

First look at NYC 9/11 memorial museum

More than twelve-and-a-half-years after the 9/11 attacks, the September 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center is finally set to open. Alexis Christoforous got an inside look before the official dedication ceremony.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.