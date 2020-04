First look at Major Lazer and Marcus Mumford's "Lay Your Head on Me" video Musical trio Major Lazer, led by producer and DJ Diplo, collaborated with Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons for the first time on the new song "Lay Your Head on Me." The accompanying video features performers from 28 countries, all shot at home over the last month. Anthony Mason speaks with Diplo and Mumford and gets a first look at the video.