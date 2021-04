First Lady Michelle Obama on husband's legacy of hope During her eight years in Washington, First Lady Michelle Obama advocated for several causes, including healthy families and improved education for girls around the world. She also had some fun along the way. The first lady spoke with Oprah Winfrey in her final interview at the White House for a special that airs next week. First on"CBS This Morning," Mrs. Obama addresses her husband's legacy and whether he stayed true to a core belief.