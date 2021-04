How first lady Jill Biden is continuing her full-time teaching job The White House has shared few details about first lady Jill Biden's return to teaching, even though it's the first time in history a first lady has held a full-time job outside the East Wing. But getting Dr. Biden back to her students wasn't easy. CBS News White House reporter Bo Erickson joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss what went on behind the scenes.