Live

Watch CBSN Live

First Ladies try calligraphy, tour Forbidden City

U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama on Friday spent the day with her Chinese counterpart Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping, as she started a week-long visit to China aimed at promoting education and person-to-person exchanges.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.