First humanitarian aid trucks allowed into Gaza Egypt briefly opened its border crossing with southern Gaza Saturday to allow 20 trucks carrying desperately needed food, medicine and water into Gaza, but no gas. The United Nations is hoping that a second convoy of trucks will be allowed in Sunday. Since Hamas' brutal attack on Israel, Gaza civilians have been paying the price, with more than a half-million people surviving on U.N. aid because of a blockade which began Oct. 7. Chris Livesay reports.