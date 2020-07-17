First "Dreamer" elected to New York Assembly steps up to feed residents amid pandemic As coronavirus cases surge in the U.S., Latino communities are suffering with high rates of infections. CBS News contributor Maria Elena Salinas is anchoring a special report "Pandemia: Latinos in Crisis," and she joins "CBS This Morning" to explain why this community is vulnerable and shares the stories of the people on the front lines of the pandemic. In this preview, Ed O'Keefe speaks to New York Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, a Colombian immigrant and the first "Dreamer" elected to the New York State Assembly.