First civilian flight departs Afghanistan following U.S. withdrawal The first passenger flight carrying international citizens departed from Kabul, Afghanistan, following the withdrawal of U.S. forces. CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margret Brennan joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the evolving U.S. relationship with the Taliban and the lingering impact of the 9/11 attacks.