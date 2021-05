Firing a .357 Magnum a "sobering experience" for "48 Hours"' Erin Moriarty On March 10, 2007, five days before Karl Hoerig was found shot dead in his home, his wife Claudia Hoerig purchased a .357 Magnum revolver and went to a target range to practice. Ten years later, Richard Sliter, the gun range worker who trained her, shows Moriarty how powerful that type of gun is.