Fireworks spark wildfire worries amid busy fire season It's estimated that fireworks cause more than 18,000 fires in the U.S. each year. They're being blamed for a 2,500-acre fire in Boise, Idaho. In California, five years of record drought have made the state a tinder box. The U.S. Forest Service reports the drought has killed off 66 million trees. Teri Okita has more.