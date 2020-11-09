Fireside chat: José Manuel Barros and Thoraya Obaid The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum - Women Leaders held a fireside chat with José Manuel Barroso and Thoraya Obaid. Barroso is non-executive chairman of Goldman Sachs International, served as prime minister of Portugal from 2002 to 2004, and served as president of the European Commission from 2004 to 2014. Obaid is chair of Women 20 and was executive director of the United Nations Population Fund from 2001 to 2010. Keitsumetse Pule, G(irls)20 delegate for South Africa, moderated the discussion.