Fires threaten thousands of homes in Southern California Wildfires in Southern California were being powered Tuesday night by very strong Santa Ana winds, gusting as high as 80 miles per hour. The fires -- in Los Angeles and Ventura counties -- have already burned more than 47,000 acres. More than 27,000 people have been evacuated, and more than 3,500 firefighters are on the job. Jamie Yuccas reports.