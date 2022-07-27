Watch CBS News

Fires ravage drought-stricken West

Scorching heat and dry conditions are fueling wildfires in nearly a dozen states. In Texas, extreme dry conditions have sparked multiple fires that have burned homes and ravaged the region in recent days. Omar Villafranca has more.
