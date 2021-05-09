Firefighters battle fires in deep freeze

Live

A deep freeze is gripping much of the United States, and firefighters are having to battle dangerous fires amid the frigid temperatures. CBS News' Kenneth Craig joins CBSN from the Bronx to discuss the latest fire to break out in New York.
