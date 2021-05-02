Live

Firefighter fired for racist remark

A Rhode Island firefighter has been fired for saying an African-American woman should "stop eating fried chicken." The firefighter made the remark while responding to a medical call earlier this year. WPRI-TV's Kim Kalunian has the story.
