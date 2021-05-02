Live

Watch CBSN Live

Firefighter dies after responding to blaze

Thirty-five-year-old Dolton, Illinois, firefighter Lawrence Matthews died after going into cardiac arrest while responding to a fire. Matthews, a heart-transplant recipient, is survived by his wife and four children.
