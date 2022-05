Fired Philadelphia officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old boy A fired Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of a fleeing 12-year-old boy, who prosecutors said Monday was on the ground and unarmed when the officer fired the fatal shot. Former Officer Edsaul Mendoza was charged in the shooting death of Thomas "T.J." Siderio on March 1. Joe Holden of CBS News Philly reports.