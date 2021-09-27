Live

Fireball soars over North Carolina at 32,000 mph

Stunning video from a porch in North Carolina shows a fireball streaking across the sky on Friday night, moving at 32,000 miles per hour. NASA says it was one of at least five meteors seen over the U.S. the same night.
