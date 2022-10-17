Fire tears through Evin Prison in Tehran as deadly countrywide protests continue There has been a major fire at Iran's notorious Evin Prison, housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran's capital. Flames and smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison had been widely visible Saturday evening as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week. Ramy Inocencio speaks to a member of Human Rights Watch about the conditions inside the prison and inside Iran.