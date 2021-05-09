Live

Watch CBSN Live

Fire tears through building in the Bronx

More than a dozen people were hurt in an early morning seven-alarm fire in the Bronx. The FDNY said more than 200 firefighters were battling the blaze in freezing cold temperatures. CBS New York's Reena Roy reports.
