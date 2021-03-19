Live

Watch CBSN Live

Fire rages through historic Des Moines high rise

Smoke and flames lit up the night sky in downtown Des Moines where a fire tore through a century old building that was under construction. The building housed the first working escalator in Iowa. Anthony Mason reports.
