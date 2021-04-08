Live

Watch CBSN Live

Fiorina talks foreign policy, campaign

Carly Fiorina spent an hour detailing her foreign policy at the Citadel in Charleston and shot down suggestions that her campaign is weak in early primary states. Major Garrett is on the campaign trail with more.
