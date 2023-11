Finland seals off border with Russia, accuses Kremlin of "hybrid warfare" using migrants Finland has sealed off its entire border with Russia, closing the final open border crossing between the two countries and accusing Moscow of deliberately ushering migrants to the border zone in an alleged act of "hybrid warfare." The Kremlin denies the accusations and called the move "excessive." Finland's Ambassador to the U.S. Mikko Hautala joined CBS News to discuss the situation.