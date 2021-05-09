Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Biden Administration
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus Pandemic
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Cyberattack prompts major pipeline operator to halt operations
New claims against man charged with Kristin Smart's murder
Chinese rocket remnants re-enter atmosphere
India's COVID deaths hit record high amid calls for nationwide lockdown
DHS scraps Trump-era plan to collect more biometric data from immigrants
Bo, the Obama's family dog, dies of cancer
Bomb near school in Afghan capital kills at least 30
Baltimore to direct some 911 calls to mental health professionals
Senate committee to hold markup on controversial voting bill
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Finding portion control during the holiday season
Tis the season - to overeat. After all, the food and drink during holiday dinner or at the office party, looks so tasty. Most of us can't say no. So how do we control ourselves? CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On