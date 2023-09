Finding common ground in a polarized America In an effort to help bridge the nation's political chasm, the non-profit Braver Angels uses a workshop approach analogous to a marriage counselor, to bring together red and blue. Correspondent Martha Teichner visits Traverse City in Michigan, a battleground state, where participants work to get over their fear of the other side, to find common ground – and even friendship. (Originally broadcast October 16, 2022.)