Financial tips for paying for college 38% of high school students believed one year of college would cost around $5,000 or less, according to a recent study published by U.S. News. But tuition alone at a public in-state college is at least double that amount on average in 2023. Emily Irwin, senior director of advice for Wells Fargo, joined CBS News with what to know about the true cost of college and tips on how to ease the burden.