Financial Times editor on global impact of Panama Papers leak More than 140 politicians and public officials from 200 countries and territories are accused of money laundering and tax evasion in the so-called "Panama Papers." The massive document leak alleges they did business with the Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca, which specializes in offshore finances, but the company has denied any wrongdoing. U.S. managing editor of the Financial Times Gillian Tett joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the possible fallout for implicated world leaders and what the leak implies for cross-border investigative journalism.