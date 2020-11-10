Financial technology, equality and market access Tao Zhang, deputy managing director of IMF, spoke at the 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders about financial technology and equality. The following speakers then participated in a panel on financial technology and market access: Sue Kelsey, executive vice president of global consumer products and financial inclusion at Mastercard; Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili, senior economic adviser for Africa Economic Development Policy Initiative; Christian Lanng, CEO and co-founder of Tradeshift. Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient, moderated the panel.