Financial sextortion scams targeting teen boys The U.S. is seeing a rise in financial sextortion cases targeting thousands of minors and officials say teenage boys are being targeted specifically. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2022 says it received more than 10,000 tips of financial sextortion of minors. By the end of July 2023, the agency says the number of reports jumped to nearly 13,000. John Shehan, senior vice president of the exploited children division and international engagement at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, joined CBS News to discuss the issue.