Finances after 50: Retirement planning now more important than ever A new survey finds 20 percent of Americans have no savings whatsoever, and nearly half don't have enough saved to keep their lives together for more than a month. Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, personal finance expert and president of the Charles Schwab Foundation, talks about her new book, "The Charles Schwab Guide to Finances After 50: Answers to Your Most Important Money Questions," in which she highlights these and other issues.