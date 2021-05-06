Live

Final phase underway to retake Raqqa from ISIS

The extremist group is on its last legs in the city that was once the so-called capital of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). U.S.-backed forces are making a final push to retake Raqqa. Holly Williams reports.
