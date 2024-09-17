Final messages from Titan sub revealed, Coast Guard probe finds sub was flawed for years The U.S. Coast Guard investigation into last year's deadly implosion of the Titan submersible shows the vessel had over 100 equipment issues in the years leading up to the disaster. The probe has also revealed the final messages from the crew as it descended to the wreck of the Titanic, including one reading, "All good here." Butch Hendrick, president and founder of Lifeguard Systems, joined CBS News to discuss the investigation.