Filmmaker-turned-rum distiller shares The Real McCoy's journey Rum, a classic spirit drunken for centuries, accounts for $2.3 billion in revenue in the U.S. Captain Morgan and Bacardi are two of the five best-selling spirit brands of any kind. Recently, sales of value rums are down, with super-premium rums surging - one of those, The Real McCoy, borrows from the past to separate itself from that stiff competition. Dana Jacobson takes a look.